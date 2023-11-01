The best costumes spotted at Halloween on Church Street 2023

Halloween on Church Street 2023 saw thousands of Toronto residents pour into the city's unofficial destination for the spooky celebration, dressed in all their outrageous and inventive costumes.

Every year, the block transforms into a pedestrian-only boulevard packed with a massive crowd of people dressed to the nines no matter the weather or temperature.

Here are some of the best costumes spotted at Halloween on Church Street this year, including a killer rabbit, giant sloth, and Toad from the Mario Kart series.

From pop-culture references to gory renditions of cult-classic characters, there was no shortage of amazing costumes to marvel over this year.