The spookiest day of the year is finally here, and it looks like Toronto residents are pulling out all the stops to piece together some of the best Halloween costumes we've seen so far.

From breaking news headlines to pop culture references and cult-favourite characters, this thread will definitely spark your inspiration if you're looking for a last-minute Halloween costume.

Here are some of the best Halloween costumes spotted in Toronto this year so far.

Aladdin and his magic carpet

This Toronto resident gave "A Whole New World" a new meaning after they were spotted riding through Yonge-Dundas Square on a makeshift magic carpet. Ten points for creativity.

Highway 401

Known for its constant traffic and head-inducing gridlocks, this elementary school teacher put a clever spin on her Highway 401 costume, grabbing a box of tissues to complete the "congested" look.

Parisian bed bugs

From Paris to Toronto, it seems like everyone in the world is double-checking their living spaces and seats for these creepy critters. This blood-sucking trio was spotted hitching a ride on the TTC, and being doused in chemical spray to avoid an outright infestation.

Anime bootlegger

Psssst...want to buy some anime? This Toronto artist and cosplayer has got you covered. From titles like "Legal Dog Fights for Kids," in place of Pokemon to Naruto, who wouldn't want a deal on their favourite nostalgic TV shows and movies?

Wednesday Addams

The Wednesday TV series completely took the world by storm last year, and this Toronto visual artist created a bloody rendition of the morbid character, featuring her skin-crawling disembodied hand, Thing.

Rihanna's surprise reveal at the Superbowl

Back in February, Rihanna rocked the stage during her much-anticipated headliner performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. During her first live performance in five years, the Barbadian singer revealed her second pregnancy with partner, A$AP Rocky.

Bubblegum machines

We couldn't complete this list without at least one appearance from our four-legged friends, and this sweet Frenchie-bubblegum combination might just take the cake.

Scottie Barnes as Frozone

It looks like third-year Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was able to find his "super suit" just in time for Halloween. The 22-year-old athlete even posed in Frozone's signature stance alongside teammate Gradey Dick, who was dressed up as Scooby Doo.

Scottie Barnes, meanwhile, went as Frozone.

Rick Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr.

Kim's Convenience star Andrew Phung is definitely no stranger to comedies, and recently dressed up as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. along with his son from Will Ferrell's classic film, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Mario and friends

Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, rounded up his whole family this Halloween to embody Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach.

🎃 Happy Halloween 🎃



Princess Peach and Toad are the main characters!

From spooky renditions to adorable group costumes, it's clear that Toronto residents always put a lot of thought into their Halloween costumes and will likely continue to do so this evening.