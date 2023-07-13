Here's the history behind Toronto mayor Olivia Chow's viral inauguration skirt

All eyes were on Olivia Chow on Wednesday morning as the former NDP MP officially took office as the 66th mayor of Toronto.

The 66-year-old politician biked to work on her first day in office with members of the cycling advocacy and charity organization, CycleTO, all while wearing her signature yellow blazer and a street-scene skirt which piqued lots of interest online.

The garment features a sketch of the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue intersection, and includes a TTC streetcar and an outline of the CN Tower.

One person on Reddit pointed out that Chow has been sporting the unique piece for nearly a decade — having posted about it on her Facebook page during her 2014 mayoral campaign.

The skirt was designed by Oakville-based fashion designer, Anu Raina, as part of a 2014 collection described as a "love letter to Toronto." Raina was born in India's Kashmir Valley and moved to Toronto in 2004 after graduating from the University of Arts in London, England.

The designer has since collaborated with several prestigious organizations such as The Law Society of Upper Canada and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

"We feel incredibly honoured that she chose to bike to City Hall wearing our Dundas West skirt. Thanks for supporting local made Olivia," an Instagram post from the brand reads.

Although you can no longer purchase Chow's skirt, the brand does still carry several items inspired by Toronto and its street scene. The "Sign Board" scarf is inspired by Toronto's city sign boards, and the "Dundas West Neckerchief" contains many similar elements to Chow's skirt.