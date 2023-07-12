Olivia Chow is now officially mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow officially took office today as the 66th mayor of Toronto.

The 66-year-old politician edged out runner-up Ana Bailão by approximately 34,000 votes during the contentious mayoral by-election on June 26, becoming the first female mayor and first mayor of a visible minority in post-amalgamation Toronto.

The former NDP MP cycled to work on her first day in office on Wednesday morning alongside members of the cycling advocacy and charity organization, CycleTO.

The Declaration of Office ceremony was administered by city clerk John D. Elvidge and attended by city councillors, staff and agency representatives, Indigenous leaders, former mayors, and Chow's guests.

Thanks for joining me on my morning commute, @CycleToronto! pic.twitter.com/RFWkhlpQV0 — Olivia Chow (@oliviachow) July 12, 2023

In advance of the event, Elder Garry Sault and Grandmother Tina Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation welcomed the new mayor in a closed ceremony on the podium roof of City Hall, which included smudging, the lighting of the fire, and water teachings.

Renowned playwright, actor, and Toronto resident, Jean Yoon also served as the master of ceremonies and delivered a land acknowledgement.

"My friends, today's a day for renewal, in the face of our shared challenges, the message was loud and clear, people want change. Over the past few months, in the midst of a campaign that would determine the future of our city, something interesting, even beautiful happened. We all found common cause in what we need to fix together," Chow said after her declaration of office.

"We have to address the housing crisis, to make the city safer, to fix the system, the transit system, to improve city services. The message was clear. Even in the face of those steep challenges, people sent a clear message, that change is not only possible, it's absolutely necessary," she continued.

"Toronto's story has never been about giving up. Toronto's story is of people who packed up what little they had and arrived at this place of hope. A story of hard work, determination, and the belief that Toronto is a place of belonging," the new mayor addressed the crowd.

"Toronto's story is also my story. A journey that took me from Hong Kong to an apartment in St. James Town and now to this council chamber as your new mayor."