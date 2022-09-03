There's a massive sneaker convention coming to Toronto this month

Attention all shoe nerds! A very large convention selling rare and highly-sought after sneakers is set to touch down in Toronto.

Sneaker Con 2022 will be in the city from Sept. 17 to 18, and there's a good chance some pricey and downright ugly shoes will be available for purchase.

With over 400 vendors selling (or trading) Yeezys, Off-Whites, Nikes and even clothing, it's guaranteed to be a packed event - and you know people in Toronto are always down for a good lineup.

Presented by eBay, visitors will be able to get their own shoes authenticated by experts, participate in live auctions and giveaways and even meet their favourite sneaker influencers.

Tickets start at $30 and can go up to $50 for a full-weekend pass.

Who knows, maybe a celebrity or two will stop by to grab a pair of shoes.

Last week while Sneaker Con was in D.C., basketball superstar Dennis Rodman stopped by to surprise fans.

The event takes place at the Enercare Centre on 100 Princes' Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Happy shoe shopping!