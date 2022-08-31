Music
Hundreds of BTS fans line up and sleep on the floor for Toronto pop-up store

The Toronto Eaton Centre was nothing short of a zoo this morning as hundreds of BTS fans lined up to get first access to Space of BTS, Canada's first location of the K-pop group's pop-up store. 

Fans began lining up as early as 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, 10 hours before the official opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and it stretched two whole floors of the mall at around 9 a.m. this morning. 

Some fans were even sleeping on the floor, demonstrating just how committed the BTS army is when it comes to procuring limited-edition merch. 

The store features loads of BTS merch such as clothing, homeware and stationary, including a limited amount of special Toronto-themed items. 

And while quantities of certain in-demand products will likely sell out fast, the pop-up will remain open in Toronto until Dec. 31.

The shop is open until 11 p.m. tonight, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 1 to 4, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labour Day. 

From Sept. 6 to Dec. 31, the pop-up will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

