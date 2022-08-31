Hundreds of BTS fans line up and sleep on the floor for Toronto pop-up store

The Toronto Eaton Centre was nothing short of a zoo this morning as hundreds of BTS fans lined up to get first access to Space of BTS, Canada's first location of the K-pop group's pop-up store.

Fans began lining up as early as 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, 10 hours before the official opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and it stretched two whole floors of the mall at around 9 a.m. this morning.

🚨TORONTO LINE UP ALERT🚨



This was the line this morning at Toronto Eaton Centre for the BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS shop.



The line was two floors long and had fans sleeping on the floor!



🎥: @KrisReports #BTS #BTSToronto #BTSArmy #BTSPopUp pic.twitter.com/CVyS1sP2Dh — blogTO (@blogTO) August 31, 2022

Some fans were even sleeping on the floor, demonstrating just how committed the BTS army is when it comes to procuring limited-edition merch.

The store features loads of BTS merch such as clothing, homeware and stationary, including a limited amount of special Toronto-themed items.

And while quantities of certain in-demand products will likely sell out fast, the pop-up will remain open in Toronto until Dec. 31.

Here's a sneak peak at the BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS shop at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.



This is the first of its kind in Canada.



📷: @KrisReports #BTS #BTSARMY #BTSToronto pic.twitter.com/ad6anYSoE8 — blogTO (@blogTO) August 31, 2022

The shop is open until 11 p.m. tonight, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 1 to 4, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labour Day.

From Sept. 6 to Dec. 31, the pop-up will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.