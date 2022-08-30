A BTS pop-up store is about to open in Toronto and here are the details

Get ready, BTS fans, because the beloved K-pop group's highly-anticipated pop-up store is less than 24 hours away from opening its first Canadian location at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The pop-up, called Space of BTS and opening in partnership with Sukoshi Mart and Hybe, will offer loads of BTS merch such as clothing, homeware and stationary, though in-demand items will likely sell out fast and early once the shop officially opens at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Although the store opens on Wednesday, eager fans are allowed (and expected) to begin lining up as early as 10 p.m. tonight, 10 hours before the pop-up is set to launch.

Once in line, customers will be provided with a numbered ticket that must be presented before entering.

And if pop-ups in Singapore, Busan, Manila and LA are any indication, fans can expect to be met with massive lineups and crowds upon arrival.

Fortunately, the pop-up will be around for a while.

It's set to run until Dec. 31, though opening hours will vary depending on the date.

The shop will be open until 11 p.m. on Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 1 to 4, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labour Day.

From Sept. 6 to Dec. 31, the pop-up will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to merch, the shop is expected to offer a number of interactive elements, in-store gifts and even more surprises.