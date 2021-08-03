Toronto is getting a Line Friends and BT21 pop-up this month

A pop-up all about Line Friends and BT21 is coming to one of Toronto's malls this summer to bring a little extra joy and cuteness to the city.

A BT21 pop-up store at Scarborough Town Centre in 2018 sold out in two days, with people lining up for six hours. BT21 is a set of characters co-created by Line Friends and BTS.

The 2400-square-foot Play Line Friends pop-up will take place at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the space previously occupied by Innisfree and will be operated by the same people behind Asian market Sukoshi Mart.

"We are expecting a very high turn out," Sukoshi founder Linda Dang tells blogTO. "The brand itself has gotten even more popular since then."

Expect to see BT21 characters Tata, Van, Mang, Chimmy, Cooky, Shooky, RJ and Koya throughout the store, as well as beloved Brown & Friends. Brown & Friends started out as sticker characters for the LINE messaging app.

People scramble over popular plush dolls of these characters, but they've spawned all kinds of products from diffusers to makeup mirrors to digital clocks.

The immersive pop-up will include life-size figures, music, an exclusive BT21/Line Friends video and lots of eye-catching decor. Merch will also be available online on the Sukoshi website.

Play Line Friends is slated to open in late August and stick around until Dec. 31, 2021. Presents for all the Line Friends fans on your holiday shopping list, anyone?