Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
reformation toronto store

Popular U.S. fashion brand Reformation is opening a store in Toronto

The seemingly-endless parade of international retailers entering Canada by way of Toronto moves along this week, with news of Reformation's impending expansion into the great white north.

Based in downtown Los Angeles, the sustainable women's fashion brand has reached cult status in recent years thanks, in part, to famous devotees like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Meghan Markle. 

It also boasts some of the most innovative, high-tech fitting rooms in the history of retail: Customers simply select the clothes they want from a monitor while shopping to have them magically appear in a wardrobe at the back, where they can try things on in a customisable mirror with phone chargers and speakers.

reformation toronto

Each Reformation store has its own unique vibe, but the clothes are universally feminine and made from eco-friendly materials. Image via Reformation.

Pieces from Reformation are coveted and often sell out quickly online, making the prospect of a real, physical store in Toronto all the more appealing.

Retail Insider reports that said magical Toronto store will open at none other than Yorkdale Shopping Centre sometime this summer.

Located in Yorkdale's newest luxury expansion wing, this 1,650-square-foot Reformation will be the brand's first-ever location outside the U.S. The company currently runs 14 stores across the country, most of them in California and New York.

reformation toronto

Reformation stores display only one of each item. Customers select what they'd like to try on via barcode or display screen to have a garment in their size appear in the dressing room. Image via Reformation.

"Reformation's design mission is to make effortless silhouettes that celebrate the feminine figure," writes the company of its dreamy, vintage-inspired dresses, jeans, blouses and now shoes

"The design process starts with us thinking about what we really want to wear right now. We source the most beautiful and sustainable fabrics possible to bring those designs to life quickly."

Expect innovative fabrics like viscose, TENCEL, organic cotton, recovered textile waste, alpaca, recycled cashmere and repurposed deadstock.

Lead photo by

Reformation

