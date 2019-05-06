Two of Toronto's favourite local stores just announced they're closing

Two of Toronto's most beloved indie businesses dropped a double whammy when they both announced they'd be closing over the weekend.

TKVO on Dundas West, and Crywolf on Ossington, two local favourites, are closing.

In fact, it's more like a triple whammy, seeing as The Outcast Club at the back of TKVO on Dundas West will also have to move as TKVO closes.

Outcast Club has already solidified plans to move to 888 Dupont for July 1, but the future of TKVO and Crywolf is less clear. Crywolf will continue to operate as an online store once they close, after six years in their Ossington location.

"This decision did not come easy and we don't know what's in store for us next but we know that we will figure it out as we go and we're ready for the next chapter," Crywolf stated in an Instagram post. The decision to close follows an unsustainable rent increase.

"We've witnessed a bit of a decline in retail traffic over the last three years and with a significant increase in rent, we couldn't justify the risk of staying," the owners wrote in an email.

All three businesses have served not only as beloved local shops, but also safe spaces and community hubs. The backbone of Crywolf is based on silkscreens, prints and buttons featuring the artwork of owners Rose Chang and Stephanie Drabik.

"We intend on relocating both our storefront and studio, once we find the right space. We've been blown away by the amount of kindness and support we've received since announcing our closing and so we want to continue to have a flagship space that people can visit us and shop in the city," they wrote.

In the meantime, you'll be able to find them hustling at all sorts of local events like Dundas West Fest and OssFest.