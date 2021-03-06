The top 35 tattoo parlours in Toronto by neighbourhood

Tattoo parlours in Toronto have you covered whether you're looking for a full sleeve, a small symbol or just your partner's name, which if we're being honest is usually not the best idea.

Here are my picks for the top tattoo parlours in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Tattoo People specializes in traditional Japanese designs. Their tattoos often carry bold colours, but their artists are happy to provide a custom design in the style of your choosing.

Beaches

Elevated Body Adornment, previously known as Elevated Ink, is where to go if you're a fan of black work tattoos. Their artist Giro provides great detail and balance of black and grey in his illustrations.

Bloorcourt

The artists at Anbu Tattoo Studio specialize in realism and anime tattoos but are highly trained and capable of achieving other styles. You can find their artist portfolios online.

Bloordale Village

Ink & Water is Toronto's go to shop for contemporary and custom artwork pieces. The shop also provides a relaxing atmosphere with their mini arcade and outdoor patio.

Brockton Village

Archive Tattoo Studio believes in providing originality in all of their designs. Artists here work closely with clients on all design work. You can check out each artists portfolio on their website.

Chinatown

Golden Iron Tattoo is a highly awarded tattoo shop that applies thousands of tattoos every year. Each artist is extremely articulate in their designs and can do just about any style.

Corso Italia

The Timeless INK Toronto motto is good vibes and passionate people. Using only cruelty-free vegan friendly inks and aftercare products their artists will collaborate with you to create a unique and vegan friendly design.

Church Wellesley Village

Yes Electric Tattoo is a predominantly female tattoo shop. Artist and owner Roma Jade specializes in geometric and illustrative design, Cassandra specializes in cosmetic tattoos, and Dallas provides beautiful semi-realism designs in black and grey.

Danforth

Black Pearl Tattoos and Piercings is on a lot of lists for Toronto's best tattoo and piercing shop. With Mike Storey’s incredible realism artwork and Rob Either’s highly detailed black and gray tattoos it's easy to see why.

Danforth East

Red9ine’s owner Jesse Shearman is an award winning artist specializing in colour infused black and grey tattoos. His shop is a latex-free environment and incorporates other forms of artistry such as barbering, clothing and fine art.

Dovercourt

Passage Tattoo on the corner of Geary and Dovercourt is easy to spot with their large logo designed by owner Jay Decator. With over 30 years of experience, Decator is constantly in high demand and excels at multiple styles of artwork.

Dundas West

Okey Doke is a fun and casual tattoo shop that does custom work but is willing to tattoo just about anything. If you enjoy classic Americana tattoos or colourful pieces this shop’s artists have plenty of designs and bright colours to choose from.

East York

Scarlet Begonias is a tattoo and photography studio. This shop is big on responsible and sustainable tattooing. They use medical grade vegan inks, recycle all of their disposable packaging, and mineral based glides.

Etobicoke

Ace and Sword is a tattoo and piercing shop that does custom work or you can choose one of their artist's designs from their vast collection at the front of their shop.

Harbord Village

Speakeasy Tattoo Shop is an open-minded and safe space for everyone to come in and get their first ever tattoo or create a sleeve. Their artists offer diverse styles and techniques.

High Park

Bini Tattoo offers a wide range of styles such as 3D-realistic, watercolour, Dotwork-mandala, portrait, old school and much more. They also do piercings, permanent make-up and body jewellery.

Junction

Peekaboo Tattoo is a great place to go if it's your first time getting a tattoo as their artists have a myriad of one-off designs to choose from. They also do custom work.

Junction Triangle

Seven Eight is known for their clean line work and highly detailed realism tattoos. Their artists Asai, Alex, and Lis each bring something unique to the tattoo shop.

Kensington Market

The Pearl Harbour Gift Shop is a traditional tattoo parlour that specializes in one-of-a-kind tattoos. Their team's artwork is very clean and colourful.

King West

Black Line Studio offers a wide range of tattoo services such as custom designs, cover-ups, removal, airbrush and body art. Their studio also provides piercings, acne scar removal and a "Hollywood" carbon peel.

Koreatown

Funky Ink Tattoo is a unique shop filled with their artists original designs covering their walls. All of their artists either have graduated or are about to graduate from a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art so their attention to detail is pristine.

Leslieville

Black Cloud Tattoo has some of the best blackwork tattoos I have ever seen. Their tattoos hold so much detail and smooth shading that you’ll want more than one tattoo done by their team.

Moss Park

Artatorture owner James O’Donnell takes pride in his original artwork and cover-ups. He has tattooed celebrities including July Black and ODB of Wu Tan Clan.

Mount Pleasant

Chronic Ink has a team of highly award-winning artists who specialize in neo-traditional Asian ink. They believe tattoos are therapy for the soul and their gallery definitely proves that statement to be true.

North York

North York Ink offers tattoos in all styles and sizes. Even if you want a tiny bumblebee on your finger, their artists have no problem providing you with the style and size you are looking for. The shop also offers piercings by a professional instructor.

Oakwood Village

Moonlight tattoo got its name from owner Marion Blanco only being able to tattoo at night when she first started. The shop pairs cool stiletto heel couches with talented artists that specialize in scripture, black & grey, fine line and custom work upon request.

Ossington

Bellwoods Tattoo is a great shop if you're looking to get something cute and colourful or more detailed and dramatic black and grey tattoos. Their artist Evelyn can provide areola tattoos for mastectomy cover-ups.

Parkdale

Matchbox Tattoo Company is Canada's first shipping container tattoo studio. Their clients often come back for multiple tattoos from their talented artists whose artistry range from black and gray realism to traditional and colourful Americana tattoos.

Queen West

FY Ink is known for making any custom design idea a reality with their highly trained team. Artists Keegan, Manny, and Seughyun "Potter" pride themselves on their clean artwork and ability to provide depth and realism to every piece they design.

Regent Park

Hydra Tattoo Collective is a small shop of five artists that each come with their own set of skills. Their designs range from comic book style, Japanese themes, illustrative and more.

Roncesvalles Village

Lewis Family Tattoo Company is owned and operated by couple Derek and Christine Lewis. The Lewis Family wants customers to feel comfortable in knowing that all bodies and styles are welcomed in their shop.

Scarborough

Wild Ink Studios seeks to change the image of tattoo and piercing shops. Their location uses only 100 per cent sterile and disposable equipment to ensure the safety of their clients. Check out their portfolio to see the designs their artists provide.

St. Clair West

Toronto Tattoohaus is an all female tattoo shop that makes it their priority you leave their shop with a tattoo you can be proud of for life. The artist portfolios contain a vast range of styles and designs for you to choose from or you can custom design one of your own.

Yonge & Eglinton

Seven Crowns Tattoo is a custom tattoo shop that is really great at cover-ups. If there's an ex's name or regrettable tattoo from your early teens that needs to be covered up artists George Brown III and Rev Matt Ellis can help you out.

Yonge & Lawrence

If you're looking for a custom sleeve then Red Label Tattoo Studio is the place to check out. With over 20 years of experience their artists provide high attention to detail, clean line work and intricate designs.