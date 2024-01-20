The top 10 custom and made-to-measure suits in Toronto

The top custom and made-to-measure suits in Toronto offer fabric options imported from all over the world, as well as local and international productions.

They're not quite as mass-produced as off-the-rack and not quite as expensive as bespoke. In a day and age where modern city life is as fast as it gets, the demand for quick and painless, yet unique and well-fitting attire is piping.

Here are the top places to get a custom or made-to-measure suit in Toronto.

This mecca for men's fashion has locations across the GTA offering ready-to-wear suits from the likes of Strellson and Tiger of Sweden. However, the brand's very own tailor Natasha Espinoza, can whip up a custom suit like nobody's business.

This Dutch menswear brand is best known for bold, funky colours — so it's no surprise they offer over 3,000 Italian fabrics in their made-to-measure program, with full custom suits starting at $848. Production and delivery can take up to eight weeks, but it's well worth the wait for something one-of-a-kind.

Get ready for a new wave in retail: 3D body scanning at this Corktown location that uses the technology to take measurements and calculate fits. Top the whole experience off with touchscreen options and a few hundred dollars, and you've got yourself a revolutionary ensemble.

Beloved by a slew of Toronto's professional athletes, Empire Customs specializes in bespoke suits with the ease of made-to-measure. Known equally for their charismatic staff, you might have more fun getting fitted for your suit than you will attending the event you need it for.

With showrooms on King East, Wellington, and beyond, this well-known suit supplier lets you select your materials, collar styles, and pocket shapes, then plug in your measurements and cough up as little as $650. Your suit arrives at your doorstep a month later.

This West Queen West storefront has been around for over a decade thanks to their high-end offerings of staple wardrobe pieces. They offer custom suits starting at $1500, and ready-to-wear starting at $998.

This Etobicoke shop is all about the customer service; as soon as you walk through the door you'll feel comfortable and welcomed by the staff. With hundreds of fabrics, linings, and button choices for custom suits starting at $1500, you'll find the "first suit for the rest of your life."

One of Toronto's most reputable tailors, this designer and stylist with over a decade of experience in the fashion industry will ensure you get a suit with the perfect fit every time. Offering both custom and ready-to-wear options, you'll walk out dressed to the nines.

This suit retailer does made-to-measure suits so well that it's in their name. Offering options for men, women, and everyone in between, their diversity of options makes them stand out. They also offer bespoke designs to suit (pun intended) your vision.

Located right in the heart of the Financial District, this institution for custom and MTM suits has everything you need to complete the perfect outfit, from jackets to pocket squares and even shoes, guaranteeing "unparalleled service" and "quality craftsmanship."