U.S. chain Wingstop is expanding with new Toronto location opening soon

Two years after first arriving in Canada, hyped American fast-food chain Wingstop is working on seriously expanding its presence north of the border, including with a new Toronto location opening this month.

In addition to its three existing T.O. outposts (and two kitchen hubs), the Texas chicken wing giant is opening up another spot in the city near the corner of Yonge and Lawrence in mid-June, according to Retail Insider.

Executives discussed their ambitious Canadian plans with the outlet over the weekend, reiterating their goal of at least 100 Wingstops across the country within their first 10 years here, and "10x international growth" in general over the next few.

As explained when the company first announced it was coming to the Great White North in 2021, "Wingstop targeted Canada for its global expansion because of Canada's proximity to the brand's home market in the U.S., as well as similarities in consumer behaviors regarding digital engagement and off-premise dining."

So far, Canada has welcomed eight Wingstops (all franchised by JPK Capital), including the first that opened its doors at Bloor and Runnymede in June 2022, and one that just debuted in Mississauga with huge lineups around the building in April.

Though the crowds on that day were mostly for the restaurant's bonkers opening day promotions, lines are not uncommon at many of the chain's 2,000-plus locations around the globe.

Though some have wondered if the wings are really worth the fanfare, Wingstop is known for its unique signature flavour rubs and sauces, its celebrity endorsements, and its rapid growth, which was in part thanks to social media.

Per RI, future locations in the GTA will be in prime, prominent spaces to help with further brand recognition.

As for the new location on Yonge, signage is already up, jobs postings are active, and passersby are noticing that it looks just about ready to launch. Other Wingstops can be found in Toronto at 432 Church St., 780 Danforth Ave. and 2218 Bloor St. W.