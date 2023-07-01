Toronto restaurant giving out free wings

If you love stuffing your face with chicken wings on a weekday morning, well, there's a promotion you should probably be aware of this holiday Monday.

As wing chains are shuttered across Ontario, one Toronto location of U.S.-based chicken wing chain Wingstop is bucking the trend and celebrating a full year in business.

To mark the occasion of 365 days of successfully selling sauced and tossed bird arms, Wingstop's 2218 Bloor Street West location will be handing out free wings to its first 100 guests on Monday, July 3.

Starting at 11 a.m., this non-transferable chicken wing feeding frenzy will offer a lucky few a six-piece wing combo with either boneless or classic wings in two flavours, fries, and a 16-ounce drink.

There's a limit of one combo per guest, which I guess only applies if you were planning on shamelessly slamming down the dismembered wings of a half-dozen chickens, two whole potatoes worth of fries, and a likely diabetes-inducing 32 ounces of pop.

At 11 a.m.

Not that I'm judging with today's grocery prices.