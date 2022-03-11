The first Canadian location of Wingstop is opening soon in Toronto

It's finally happening: chicken chain Wingstop is opening its first Canadian location soon, and it's going to be right here in Toronto.

Signage reading "Toronto incoming" and "Flavours coming to Toronto in 2022" is now up at the soon-to-open location. The new location is also listed as "coming soon" on the Canadian Wingstop site.

The brand previously teased its presence in the city with a truck rolling around the city giving out free wings.

Wingstop is known for its wings in a variety of flavours like lemon pepper, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, Hawaiian and the super hot "Atomic." The brand is also known for releasing limited time "flavour remixes," and for their affiliation with rapper Rick Ross who is the franchise owner of over 25 locations.

We're actually getting a special wing flavour all our own here, which will only be available in Canada: honey garlic, inspired by our love for garlic sauces and dips.

Like in the states, you'll be able to get wings in orders of 10 all the way up to 100. What's remarkable about Wingstop is the way you don't need to choose just one flavour for your order, unlike most other wing places in Canada.

Orders of 10 wings can be split into up to two flavours in any combination (for example, two wings in one flavour and eight in another), and orders of 100 can be split into up to six flavours.

The first Canadian location of Wingstop will be located at 2218 Bloor St. W. and should be opening around spring or summer 2022.