Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
wingstop toronto

You can get a taste of a famous wing chain from the States for free in Toronto this weekend

A particular famous wing chain from the United States has yet to break into Toronto, but for a while you'll be able to get a taste for free.

Wingstop is rolling into the city with a truck giving out free wings in advance of the location they expect to be opening here in 2022.

The chain is well known for having many franchises owned by music mogul Rick Ross, as well as for their popular lemon pepper wings. They also have other inventive wing flavours like "Spicy Korean Q," garlic parmesan, Hawaiian and mango habanero.

wingstop toronto

People lining up for free wings from the Wingstop truck. Photo courtesy of Wingstop.

Watch out for the truck in various spots around the city to get in on some free wings. On Wednesday they were at Trinity Bellwoods, on Thursday they were at Queen and Spadina, and on Friday they were at Queen and University, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each time.

On Saturday they'll be at Church and Bloor from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday they'll be in Liberty Village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (in case you feel like skipping the neighbourhood's usual brunch lines to line up for wings instead).

The company giving away three free wings per guest and two flavours are available per day. In addition to wings, the truck is also giving away free Wingstop swag like keychains and sunglasses.

"People have been very excited about the wings and have loved them. The lines depend on the time of day and each location. There shouldn't be too long of a wait though," a Wingstop spokesperson tells blogTO.

"People have been very excited about Wingstop coming to Toronto and us bringing our flavours and made-to-order wings to Toronto."

