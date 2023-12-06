Are the chicken wings at Wingstop in Toronto worth the hype?

Wingstop, the popular U.S.-based chicken wing chain, caused waves across Toronto last year when they opened their first ever Canadian location on Bloor Street.

Since then, the chain has opened three additional locations across the city, on Danforth Ave., Church St., and Castefield Ave., but the question on the minds of many Toronto residents still looms: is Wingstop really worth the hype?

We took it upon ourselves to answer this question once and for all, and headed out to the 432 Church Street location to test out some of the most popular flavours.

For mild options, we tested Garlic Parmesan and Lemon Pepper and were largely underwhelmed by both.

"It looks like they've got a coating on one side, but not the other," blogTO's Anton Wong said of the Lemon Pepper wing which, he added, was "a little disappointing."

As far as Garlic Parmesan goes, colleague Joshua Snow suggests "there are other places that do [it] better."

Upping the ante on spice levels, they then moved on to test out the Original Hot and Atomic flavours.

After the first bite of Original Hot, Anton was visibly confused. "We got Original Hot, right? It's, like, less hot than Tabasco sauce," but added that the meat on the hot wing was juicier than that of the mild wings.

The winning flavour proved to be Atomic, which followed through on its promise of being extremely hot, even prompting Anton to take a sip of Ranch dressing directly out of the cup in an effort to "douse [the] flame."

In all, the Wingstop experiment proved inconclusive, with rankings on different flavours earning anywhere between a 5 (Lemon Pepper) to 8 (Atomic) out of 10 in Anton and Joshua's review.

In spite of the inconsistent reviews, Wingstop remains hyped up in food communities across the U.S. and, now, Toronto. So, is Wingstop worth the hype? You'll have to try it out for yourself, but, heed Joshua's warning; "if you like spice, don't get the Original Hot."