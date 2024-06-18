25 Toronto restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2024

Summerlicious 2024 is right around the corner in Toronto, giving you the chance to tuck into three-course prix-fixe menus at some of the city's favourite restaurants.

Whether its newcomers this year or heavyweight champs that you visit again and again, it's always a good idea to peruse your restaurant options before reservations open on June 20 to get your game plan in order.

Reservations can be made by contacting each restaurant directly.

Here are some of the restaurants you need to check out at Summerlicious 2024.

Top Picks

When you're struggling to narrow down all of the options, these picks always hit the spot.

Look no further for a wallet-friendly Italian feast than this King East classic, where you can try your choice of their Pinsas, including Hawaiian, Veggie Delight, Truffle Shrooms and more.

As far as Mediterranean cuisine in the city goes, a meal at this Yonge and Eglinton restaurant always hits the spot. This year, Beef Tartare, Stuffed Eggplant, Harissa Roasted Chicken and Labneh Cheesecake are among the meal options.

While this kitschy spot in the Annex is almost equally well-known for its vibrant interiors as it is for its cuisine, the food will be the star of the show when you try their Cacio e Pepe Arancini, Hot Rod Pizza and Nutella Tiramisu.

A true Toronto classic, visit this Queen West spot from celebrity chef Susur Lee for a taste of the Asian-fusion cuisine that's made him a household name.

While the original location of this Northern Thai restaurant by Chef Nuit Regular is the one most frequently visited by celebrities, you'll still get to try dishes that have made it a star magnet when you visit its Midtown sister.

New this year

These restaurants might be rookies, but they pack a punch.

This new-ish O&B establishment offers an upscale take on old-school nostalgia. You'll be able to dine on choices like the Joneses Wedge Salad, BBQ Brick Chicken, Baked Pasta Shells and their Warm Chocolate Brownie.

Sample a taste of Hawaii at this hot spot in The Well. Dishes on offer include Hot Dog Bao Buns (a must), Watermelon Salad, Grilled Branzino and Coconut Tres Leches Cake.

Located on Queen West, here Korean-inspired cuisine is the name of the game. While they're only offering dinner, some of the dishes you can choose include Potato Pancake Caprese, Kalbi, Miso Cod and Black Sesame Cheesecake.

Chicken Masala Tacos, Charcoal Smoked Tandoori Steak, Short Ribs Vindaloo and Mango Lassi Panna Cotta are just a few of the dishes you can choose at this King East Indian spot.

EU meets USA at this King West country bar. You'll be able to mow down on Chicken & Waffles, Pacific Coast Cod Tacos or a Pulled Beef Sandwich all served with a French twist.

Old favourites

You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but why would you want to? These spots do it right as is.

You're in store for a truly unique dining experience at this Michelin Guide-recommended spot on King West that asks you to put your phone away (literally, inside a cubby on the table,) while you eat.

Freshly reopened after a fire shut its doors for months, you can dine on Italian dishes like Cavatelli al Pesto, Pollo Picante, Carpaccio di Manzo and Tiramisu.

This elegant Italian spot on Dundas West is a certified go-to in the city for favourites like Burratini, Gemelli Trapanese, Tiramisu and Vanilla Panna Cotta.

Open for nearly 40 years, this King East institution still serves up some of the best Japanese cuisine in Toronto. You'll be able to choose from a huge selection of sushi, maki, don and even Wagyu Steak during your visit.

Head to the Distillery District for a taste of French cuisine at this stalwart bistro by Executive Chef Paul Benallick. French Onion Soup, Salmon Tartare, Chicken Provencal and Chocolate Passion Fruit Verrine are all among this year's offerings.

Cheap and cheerful

Believe it or not, you don't have to break the bank to score a three-course meal that'll leave your taste buds — and your wallet — happy.

This LGBTQ+-friendly, female-led bar and restaurant in Parkdale serves authentic Argentinian and Venezuelan cuisine using local ingredients.

You'll be able to savour Indian flavours in dishes like Spinach Truffle Naan, Rose Malai Kofta, Kerala Halibut and Mango Passion Fruit Mousse at this Don Mills restaurant.

This Regent Park cafe gives a nod to 1950s Italy in both its interiors and its menu. Brussels Sprout Caesar Salads, Rigatoni, Busiate and Cannolo all await you this year.

You'll be munching on bountiful bento boxes with your choice of protein, including Pork Katsu, Beef Teriyaki and Grilled Mackerel alongside Japanese and Korean appetizers when you visit this North York go-to.

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine like Hallum Salad, Fried Cauliflower, Falafel and skewers are the name of the game at this restaurant with multiple locations in the city.

Vegan-friendly

These restaurants are serving up plant-based perfection this year.

There are a slew of plant-based options at this Danforth spot, including Gigantes, a Trilogy of Spreads, Gemista and Halva, so you can have a complete meal free from animal anything.

Fattoush Salad, Tabbouleh Salad, Falafel and a selection of fresh sorbets are among the plant-based options at this swanky Yorkville Lebanese restaurant.

You'll embark on a culinary world tour during your meal at this Midtown restaurant, which boasts vegan-friendly selections like Gazpacho, Tunisian Vegetable Tagine and Beet Falafel Salad during Summerlicious.

This quaint Riverside modern restaurant specializes in a delightful combination of Italian and French cuisines to the effect of vegan options such as Crispy Cauliflower, Mushroom Truffle Fettuccine and a Triple Chocolate Brownie.

This intimate, stylish cocktail and snack bar specializes in Filipino and Pan-Asian dishes, like Filipino-Style Slaw, Ginataang Butternut Squash, and Jackfruit and Mango Pearls.