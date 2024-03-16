Eat & Drink
Cassandra Xavier
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flos diner toronto

Recently-shuttered iconic Toronto diner turns to customers for help

It was less than a month ago when local and much-loved Toronto spot Flo's Diner announced their sudden closure after 33 years of operation.

The closure wasn't a smooth or desired one: a lease negotiation with their landlord soured their ability to continue operating, and the team behind the charming and retro Yorkville diner were forced to close the establishment's doors.

A GoFundMe page has since been started by the team behind Flo's Diner after fans of the longstanding brunch spot asked how they could help with the loss.

"In our attempt to stay and secure a new lease, we incurred an overwhelming legal bill," states an explanatory blurb on their GoFundMe page; "Our costs to wind down the business are also formidable."

It isn't stated if the funds will just be for paying off bills, or if there's plans to reopen a Flo's in the future as well.

In the meantime, dedicated diners can now funnel their love through this charitable act, whilst mourning milkshakes and omelettes. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Flo's Diner
