Here's how grocery prices in Switzerland compare to Walmart Canada
Have you ever wondered how your average Walmart grocery shopping spree in Canada compares to Switzerland?
The European country ranked number one for the most expensive groceries in the world.
According to a Worldwide Cost of Living Index report published in 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Switzerland and Singapore share the number one spot when it comes to the highest cost of living.
But while Singapore is known for expensive transportation and clothing, Switzerland is known for its high prices for "groceries, household goods and recreation."
TikToker @fruzsenka7 shared what a weekly shopping trip looks like in Switzerland and picked up groceries at Lidl, a German discount retailer. She spent 100 Swiss francs (CHF) on food and household items, around $152 CAD.
How does this compare to an average shopping trip in Canada?
While buying the same items cheaper at other chains or local stores is possible, we decided to go with Walmart Canada for consistency. We picked substitutes for items that weren't available. Since the size per package varies, we calculated to get as close to the unit price as possible.
Here's how a weekly shopping trip in Switzerland — where the average salary is far higher than in Canada — stacks up against Walmart Canada.
Lidl: CHF 0.59/piece (C$0.89)
Walmart: C$0.82/piece
Lidl: CHF 0.59/bun (C$0.89)
Walmart: C$0.99/bun
Lidl: CHF 3.49/loaf (C$5.29)
Walmart: C$3.97/loaf
Lidl: CHF 1.49/kg (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$4.37/kg
Lidl: CHF 1.89/kg (C$2.89)
Walmart: C$4.34/kg
Lidl: CHF 0.45/piece (C$0.68)
Walmart: C$1.81/piece
Lidl: CHF 1.49 per kg (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$1.26/kg
Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.10)
Walmart: C$1.45/100g
Lidl: CHF 2.09/1.5kg (C$3.16)
Walmart: C$3.28/1.5kg
Lidl: CHF 0.89/piece (C$1.35)
Walmart: C$0.97/piece
Lidl: CHF 0.99/150g (C$1.50)
Walmart: C$1.29/150g
Lidl: CHF 2.79/kg (C$4.23)
Walmart: C$9.85/kg
Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$2.97/piece
Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$2.97/piece
Lidl: CHF 0.99/piece (C$1.50)
Walmart: C$1.42/piece
Lidl: CHF0.49/piece (C$0.74)
Walmart: C$3.98/piece
Lidl: CHF 2.29/100g (C$3.47)
Walmart: C$1.51/100g
Lidl: CHF 1.84/100g (C$2.78)
Walmart: C$1.33/100g
Lidl: CHF 4.95/10 eggs (C$7.50)
Walmart: C$3.87/12 eggs
Lidl: CHF 4.15/kg (C$6.29)
Walmart: C$6.30/kg
Lidl: CHF 3.85/250g (C$5.83)
Walmart: C$8.07/220g
Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.11)
Walmart: C$1.71/100g
Lidl: CHF 1.54/100g
Walmart: C$1.21/100g
Lidl: CHF 1.79/litre (C$2.71)
Walmart: C$7.47/1.53 litre
Lidl: CHF 4.39/six rolls (C$6.65)
Walmart: C$7.77/six rolls
Lidl: CHF 2.89/10 boxes (C$4.39)
Walmart: C$7.97/six boxes
Lidl total for all 26 items: CHF 105.25 (C$152.36)
Walmart total: C$138.41
While groceries in Switzerland are certainly more expensive, it seems that Canada isn't too far behind. With a price difference of just C$13.95 in the final total for the same 26 items, Canadians certainly feel the pinch at the check-out counters as much as the Swiss (who have notably higher average salaries, to boot).
