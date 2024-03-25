Here's how grocery prices in Switzerland compare to Walmart Canada

Have you ever wondered how your average Walmart grocery shopping spree in Canada compares to Switzerland?

The European country ranked number one for the most expensive groceries in the world.

According to a Worldwide Cost of Living Index report published in 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Switzerland and Singapore share the number one spot when it comes to the highest cost of living.

But while Singapore is known for expensive transportation and clothing, Switzerland is known for its high prices for "groceries, household goods and recreation."

TikToker @fruzsenka7 shared what a weekly shopping trip looks like in Switzerland and picked up groceries at Lidl, a German discount retailer. She spent 100 Swiss francs (CHF) on food and household items, around $152 CAD.

How does this compare to an average shopping trip in Canada?

While buying the same items cheaper at other chains or local stores is possible, we decided to go with Walmart Canada for consistency. We picked substitutes for items that weren't available. Since the size per package varies, we calculated to get as close to the unit price as possible.

Here's how a weekly shopping trip in Switzerland — where the average salary is far higher than in Canada — stacks up against Walmart Canada.

Croissants

Lidl: CHF 0.59/piece (C$0.89)

Walmart: C$0.82/piece

Buns

Lidl: CHF 0.59/bun (C$0.89)

Walmart: C$0.99/bun

Bread

Lidl: CHF 3.49/loaf (C$5.29)

Walmart: C$3.97/loaf

Oranges

Lidl: CHF 1.49/kg (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$4.37/kg

Red onions

Lidl: CHF 1.89/kg (C$2.89)

Walmart: C$4.34/kg

Garlic

Lidl: CHF 0.45/piece (C$0.68)

Walmart: C$1.81/piece

Sweet potato

Lidl: CHF 1.49 per kg (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$1.26/kg

Cherry tomatoes

Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.10)

Walmart: C$1.45/100g

Potatoes

Lidl: CHF 2.09/1.5kg (C$3.16)

Walmart: C$3.28/1.5kg

Cucumber

Lidl: CHF 0.89/piece (C$1.35)

Walmart: C$0.97/piece

Radish

Lidl: CHF 0.99/150g (C$1.50)

Walmart: C$1.29/150g

Bell peppers

Lidl: CHF 2.79/kg (C$4.23)

Walmart: C$9.85/kg

Pomegranate

Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$2.97/piece

Kiwis

Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$2.97/piece

Nashi pear

Lidl: CHF 0.99/piece (C$1.50)

Walmart: C$1.42/piece

Passionfruit

Lidl: CHF0.49/piece (C$0.74)

Walmart: C$3.98/piece

Chicken breast

Lidl: CHF 2.29/100g (C$3.47)

Walmart: C$1.51/100g

Bacon

Lidl: CHF 1.84/100g (C$2.78)

Walmart: C$1.33/100g

Eggs

Lidl: CHF 4.95/10 eggs (C$7.50)

Walmart: C$3.87/12 eggs

Greek yogurt

Lidl: CHF 4.15/kg (C$6.29)

Walmart: C$6.30/kg

Emmental cheese

Lidl: CHF 3.85/250g (C$5.83)

Walmart: C$8.07/220g

Grated mozzarella cheese

Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.11)

Walmart: C$1.71/100g

Butter

Lidl: CHF 1.54/100g

Walmart: C$1.21/100g

Hand soap

Lidl: CHF 1.79/litre (C$2.71)

Walmart: C$7.47/1.53 litre

Paper towels

Lidl: CHF 4.39/six rolls (C$6.65)

Walmart: C$7.77/six rolls

Tissues

Lidl: CHF 2.89/10 boxes (C$4.39)

Walmart: C$7.97/six boxes

Grand total

Lidl total for all 26 items: CHF 105.25 (C$152.36)

Walmart total: C$138.41

While groceries in Switzerland are certainly more expensive, it seems that Canada isn't too far behind. With a price difference of just C$13.95 in the final total for the same 26 items, Canadians certainly feel the pinch at the check-out counters as much as the Swiss (who have notably higher average salaries, to boot).