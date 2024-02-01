Here's where Canada's first Shake Shack will open in Toronto

The location of Canada's very first location of Shake Shack has been revealed, and it's right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The iconic New York City chain and its foray north of the border has been the talk of burger lovers all over the city since it was revealed last year that it would be touching down here and eventually expanding to 35 restaurants across Canada.

Job listings popping up for the Toronto outpost in December further added to the hype as people wondered whereabouts, exactly, it would open its doors.

The location of the Toronto Shake Shack has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/6YyU55fgBT — blogTO (@blogTO) January 31, 2024

Per Retail Insider, the brand will be joining a new location of Toronto bowling alley bar Ballroom Bowl and a Hard Rock Cafe — revived at the same intersection but in a different space — in The Tenor at the northeast corner of Yonge and Dundas facing Yonge-Dundas Square.

It will be taking over the lower-level spot fronting right onto the busy intersection that was formerly occupied by Adidas.

Construction to outfit the over 7,300-square-foot storefront should be kicking off soon, with the lease at 10 Dundas East now set in stone.

Shake Shake isn't the only American food spot that is debuting in T.O. in the near future, to much fanfare: Jimmy John's and King's Hawaiian have confirmed new locations here, while Jersey Mike's Subs just announced much further Ontario expansion beyond their two existing locations in Kitchener and London.

Also on the way to Toronto this year is the famed Nobu, Montreal breakfast joint L'Avenue, Calgary arcade bar GRETA and Chinese fine dining restaurant Mott 32, which will open in the old Momofuku space.