Major restaurant openings just announced for Toronto's newest mega-development

The Well, Toronto's largest active construction project, is nearing completion and has just announced a slew of new tenants that'll occupy the massive mixed-use community at Front and Spadina.

Taking over the 38th floor of the complex's 8 Spadina office tower will be a new Oliver & Bonacini restaurant concept featuring an enormous rooftop patio with views of both Lake Ontario and the CN Tower.

The community will also include a second outpost of Montreal's über-popular salad spot, Mandy's, which opened its first Toronto location in early 2022. The new spot along the complex's Wellington frontage will mark the chain's tenth location opened since its 2004 founding.

Another foodie hotspot hailing from Montreal, L'Avenue, will also be opening its second location along The Well's Wellington Street frontage, with plans to offer eccentric brunch options for hungry King Westers when it opens in 2024.

If dining out isn't your jam, The Well is also slated to have several food markets to shop at, including the Wellington Market and The National, where you'll be able to snag fancy groceries, daily essentials, or even some craft beer.

Other already confirmed businesses include Adidas, Bone & Biscuit Co., Bridgette, Myodetox, Bailey Nelson, Fix Coffee + Bikes, Tokyo Smoke, Sweat & Tonic, Quantum Coffee, the first Canadian location of NYC-based Prince St. Pizza, LuLu, Warner Music Group, Arcadia Earth, The Dorsett, La Plume, and Vie by Le.