Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shake shack toronto

Shake Shack reveals special menu item for Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto burger lovers are hyped up for the long-awaited arrival of beloved U.S. fast-food chain Shake Shack, now confirmed to be opening the doors of its first Canadian location early this summer.

Shake Shack announced on Tuesday that it will be opening its new 5,500-square-foot restaurant on the northeast corner of Yonge and Dundas — within a former Adidas space at 10 Dundas East — this summer, confirming the rumblings and rumours that have followed the chain since it announced a Canadian expansion in early 2023.

"We are thrilled to confirm the rumours and open our doors at Yonge and Dundas, marking the beginning of a delicious journey for Canadians," said Billy Richmond, business director at Shake Shack Canada.

Richmond added that, in addition to standard Shake Shack classics, locals will be able to enjoy "some Canadian exclusives that we've developed with our local culinary partners to be enjoyed amongst Toronto's dynamic cityscape."

Starting with the first location in Toronto, Shake Shack will be rolling out some new menu items catering to Canadian tastes.

The brand revealed a Toronto-exclusive menu item called the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, mixing the flavours of Canadian maple syrup with Shake Shack's famous frozen custard, set against the salty crunch of pretzels.

shake shack toronto

Maple Salted Pretzel Shake. Photo courtesy Shake Shack Canada.

Shake Shack first announced that it was expanding to the Canadian market with a Toronto location in March 2023. Just over one year later, the city has reached the final countdown before Shake Shack turns the local burger scene upside down.

Shake Shack Canada — a partnership formed in 2023 between private investment companies Osmington and Harlo Entertainment — has even bigger plans for the future. The Toronto flagship will be just the first foothold in a broader plan to develop a brand presence in Canada.

Lead photo by

YAO23 / Shutterstock.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Shake Shack reveals special menu item for Toronto location

Customer alleges Ontario restaurant owner sent him 'parking lot beatdown' invite

Ajax bakery made famous by Keith Lee forced to move from backyard shed

People camped outside of new Mississauga Wingstop location for hours on opening day

5 new taco restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Outdoor farmers' markets in Toronto open for the summer next month

Restaurant from Michelin-awarded chef has a new home in Toronto

Beerfest and rodeo coming to Toronto with square dancing and mechanical bull