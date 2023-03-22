Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shake shack toronto

Shake Shack has announced the opening of their first Canadian location in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Shake Shack has just announced it will be opening in Canada, and its very first flagship location will be right here in Toronto.

This is news that's been a long time coming for fans of the brand who have previously waited in long lines for a taste of the signature ShackBurger when the famous burger brand collaborated with Momofuku Toronto (R.I.P).

Shake Shack plans to open 35 locations in Canada by 2035, and sources say they would be collaborating with local purveyors to create an experience exclusive to Toronto.

In case you've been living under a rock, Shake Shack is a popular chain of burger restaurants that have inspired long lines in way more places than just Toronto and has locations all over the world.

Originating in New York, the chain was arguably a driving force in popularizing the smash burger and has also become well known for its cheese fries and frozen custard. All accompanied by beer and wine, of course.

Their signature items like the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack and crinkle-cut fries will all be on the menu at the Toronto location.

"We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbours to the north," says Michael Kark, chief global licensing officer of Shake Shack.

"We plan to open 35 Shacks in Canada by 2035 starting with the flagship location in Toronto in 2024. We can't wait to be a part of the city's bustling energy and innovative food scene."

Shake Shack is partnering with Toronto-based private investment companies Osmington Inc., founded in 1995, and Harlo Entertainment Inc., founded in 2018, which has invested in Baro, Planta, Sunnys Chinese and Parc Ave.

"We are thrilled to be bringing them to Canada," says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington.

Shake Shack's Toronto flagship will be opening in Toronto in 2024.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Shake Shack has announced the opening of their first Canadian location in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Sailor Moon-themed pop-up cafe next month

Bassist from Bauhaus surprises staff at Toronto diner and shouts it out as his favourite

These are the restaurants where The Boys cast likes to eat when they're in Toronto

Zellers is days away from opening in Toronto and their food prices are cheap

Toronto restaurant giving out free food for eating with their competitors

Toronto bakery hit with 10 infractions by health inspectors

This semi-hidden Toronto cafe has been student run for nearly six decades