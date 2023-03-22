Shake Shack has announced the opening of their first Canadian location in Toronto

Shake Shack has just announced it will be opening in Canada, and its very first flagship location will be right here in Toronto.

This is news that's been a long time coming for fans of the brand who have previously waited in long lines for a taste of the signature ShackBurger when the famous burger brand collaborated with Momofuku Toronto (R.I.P).

Shake Shack plans to open 35 locations in Canada by 2035, and sources say they would be collaborating with local purveyors to create an experience exclusive to Toronto.

In case you've been living under a rock, Shake Shack is a popular chain of burger restaurants that have inspired long lines in way more places than just Toronto and has locations all over the world.

Originating in New York, the chain was arguably a driving force in popularizing the smash burger and has also become well known for its cheese fries and frozen custard. All accompanied by beer and wine, of course.

Their signature items like the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack and crinkle-cut fries will all be on the menu at the Toronto location.

"We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbours to the north," says Michael Kark, chief global licensing officer of Shake Shack.

"We plan to open 35 Shacks in Canada by 2035 starting with the flagship location in Toronto in 2024. We can't wait to be a part of the city's bustling energy and innovative food scene."

Shake Shack is partnering with Toronto-based private investment companies Osmington Inc., founded in 1995, and Harlo Entertainment Inc., founded in 2018, which has invested in Baro, Planta, Sunnys Chinese and Parc Ave.

"We are thrilled to be bringing them to Canada," says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington.

Shake Shack's Toronto flagship will be opening in Toronto in 2024.