Calgary arcade bar opening first Toronto location

An arcade bar originally from Calgary is opening its largest location in Toronto next spring.

GRETA Bar will be taking over a part of the 590 King West building, where Dollarama is currently located and hardware store Lee Valley used to be before closing in May 2021.

The team at GRETA says the 12,500 square-feet bar will offer over 50 arcade games, casual and locally sourced street food, cocktails and craft beers.

It's also going to be a place for live music and dancing, especially on weekend nights, they say.

"We envision GRETA as an adult choose-your-own-adventure experience," says GRETA's co-founder Casey Greabeiel. "Our space is designed for a self-directed journey or a more traditional progression from food and drinks to gaming."

GRETA first opened in Calgary back in 2018, before expanding to Edmonton in 2019 and Vancouver in 2022.

Some of their menu items at their other locations include Korean chicken wings, pork belly bao buns, big mac poutine and chickpea masala tequitos.

GRETA's locations also include classic video games like Street Fighter, Pac-Man, Mario Kart and Tetris.