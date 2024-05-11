10 quiet restaurants for good food and great conversation in Toronto

Quiet restaurants in Toronto for great food and even better conversation are a must for anyone who either wants to hear what the person across from them is saying, or simply hear their own thoughts. So, everyone.

Whether you're looking for an intimate spot for a first date or simply somewhere free from overwhelming beats and chatter, these restaurants have been rated by Soundprint as having quiet or moderate noise levels — perfect for great conversation.

Here are some relatively quiet restaurants with great food that are perfect for good conversation in Toronto.

A Bloor West Village staple for hot, fresh pasta, you're guaranteed a hearty meal amid a peaceful and cozy atmosphere at this spot that'll satisfy even the most descerning of palates (and ears).

The Bloorcourt restaurant with a sister location in North York features an extensive menu of Mumbai-inspired dishes and flavours from across India, alongside ample cocktail and beer offerings.

Where better than Toronto's best pho spot to partake in great conversation while you slurp down a bowl delightfully seasoned broth, noodles, meat and vegetables. Located on Ossington, this homey spot is the perfect refuge from the bussling neighbourhood outside.

A Chinatown heavy-hitter, this spot is the place to go for all of your Chinese favourites, but their all-day dim sum service particularly takes the cake. You'll feel right at home in the brightly-lit, comfortable dining room that's open late nearly every night.

Take your meal into your own hands by opting for Korean barbeque at this Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant in Koreatown, or opt for prepared options — that are no less tasty, by the way, — like Tteokbokki, Pork Mac Jeok and Korean fried chicken.

This Bloor West Village restaurant is almost as beautiful to look at as its food is delicious to eat. A dazzling combination of design and neo Anatolian cuisine, any trip to this spot is a feast for all of the senses.

One of the city's best Ethiopian restaurants, you can explore the diverse, fragrant flavours of the country's cuisine amid colourful wall murals and decorative furniture at this Bloorcourt staple.

There's so much more than just ramen on the menu at this Roncesvalles Village restaurant. You can sit down to a heaping bowl of broth and noodles, a selection of savoury sides and unique desserts while you take in the serene surroundings.

Nicaraguan restaurants are in short supply in Toronto, and this Bloorcourt spot has been topping the bill for nearly 20 years. You'll tuck into tamales, Pollo a la Parilla and plenty of plantain when you stop by for a meal.

This long-running staple has been a Koreatown go-to since 1978, so it's safe to say they've perfected not only their authentic Korean dishes, but the art of the perfect restaurant noise level for an optimal dining experience.