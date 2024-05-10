Toronto dive bar asking public for help after thousands of dollars vanish

Ronnie's Local, a long-time staple of Toronto's Kensington Market, appears to be in dire financial straits this month after thousands of dollars allegedly went "missing," prompting owners to issue an appeal for support.

A GoFundMe to help the bar recoup a total of $4,400 was launched on Saturday, stating that the amount — which is needed to pay municipal taxes — randomly "went missing" from their account.

"We cannot afford to pay our tax bill," the brief plea reads, adding that it seemed like the business was fnally back on track lately after "a hell of a start to the year."

But with only $95 raised thus far, it doesn't appear that the fundraising efforts have been too widely shared, and the establishment's very minimial social media presence surely doesn't help.

While no further details on what exactly went down have been released, patrons over recent months will likely have noticed some pretty major staffing changes (and perhaps even heard of some drama) at the no-frills watering hole, which is known for its rotating craft beer selection, large north-facing patio and homey feel, among other things.