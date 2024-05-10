Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ronnies toronto

Toronto dive bar asking public for help after thousands of dollars vanish

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ronnie's Local, a long-time staple of Toronto's Kensington Market, appears to be in dire financial straits this month after thousands of dollars allegedly went "missing," prompting owners to issue an appeal for support.

A GoFundMe to help the bar recoup a total of $4,400 was launched on Saturday, stating that the amount — which is needed to pay municipal taxes — randomly "went missing" from their account.

"We cannot afford to pay our tax bill," the brief plea reads, adding that it seemed like the business was fnally back on track lately after "a hell of a start to the year."

But with only $95 raised thus far, it doesn't appear that the fundraising efforts have been too widely shared, and the establishment's very minimial social media presence surely doesn't help.

While no further details on what exactly went down have been released, patrons over recent months will likely have noticed some pretty major staffing changes (and perhaps even heard of some drama) at the no-frills watering hole, which is known for its rotating craft beer selection, large north-facing patio and homey feel, among other things.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario accused of price gouging after baffling grocery find

Toronto dive bar asking public for help after thousands of dollars vanish

Thousands of Canadians support campaign demanding end of grocery monopolies

Canadian who lived in U.K. appalled by difference in grocery prices

New No Frills location to open in a very unexpected Toronto building

Google removes thousands of positive reviews from New Ho King restaurant

Loblaws-owned grocery store in Toronto becoming a No Frills this month

Loblaw boycotters say they were offered 60K points after trying to cancel PC Optimum