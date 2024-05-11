Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
delysees yorkdale

Toronto bakery known for its macarons opening new location

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
A Toronto bakery that's gained considerable hype over it's decadent desserts and pretty pastries just announced a new location in the city.

Popular Toronto bakery, Delysees has had a run filled with peaks and valleys over the course of their eleven-year lifetime in the city.

After launching the business in 2013, the bakery shut down their original location five years later, weathering the complicated days of the pandemic by moving to a wholesale model, supplying their macarons and tarts to high-end grocers like McEwan.

The tides later turned again, when the bakeshop opened the doors of a new brick-and-mortar on Ossington in late 2021, where they've been serving sweet treats ever since.

In December of 2023, the bakery launched a quaint pop-up in Yorkdale Mall, which is still operating today.

The bakery is known the city over for their broad selection of French pastries, churning out everything from macarons and elevated eclairs to cheesecakes and dessert brioches.

It looks like things are only on the up-and-up for Delysees these days, as the bakery just announced that they'll be moving into to a permanent location in the mall, not far from the space that the pop-up currently occupies.

While the exact opening date of the new location has yet to be confirmed, Delysees claims that it should be opening by the end of this summer, if not earlier.

In the meantime, you can pick up an after-shopping snack at their pop-up on the ground level of the mall or at their brick-and-mortar location at 131 Ossington.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
