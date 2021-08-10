Popular dessert shop that closed 3 years ago is coming back with new Toronto location

A popular Toronto dessert shop will soon be opening a new location after their old one closed almost three years ago.

Delysees owners Fred and Khariz Naggar had shut down their King St. West shop and gone exclusively into wholesale, selling their baked goods through boutique grocery stores like Pusateri's and McEwan. The original location of Delysees was opened in September 2013.

During the pandemic, they had been making deliveries and selling their pastries online, but already had plans to open a new storefront before COVID hit, and always had eyes on Ossington. The circumstances only reinforced their desire to be around customers again.

The pair took over the old Peace Collective space at 131 Ossington in July, and Fred Naggar tells blogTO they're "aiming to create perfection" with plans and designs in the works for this shop for around a year, all interior decorating done by his partner Khariz Naggar.

The concept will be more of a dessert bar called Delysees Luxury Desserts. The 28-seat dine-in spot will come with a 50-foot marble and granite counter, a gold-plated four-foot cubic cash register, custom wallpaper, chandeliers and refrigerated jewellery cases to display sweet treats.

This will all serve as a backdrop for serving plated desserts, which you'll be able to pair with cocktails tailored to specific creations. They'll be doing made to order fruit tarts with options like lemon custard, creme anglaise and double-baked frangipane for options.

"Geo fruits" in black forest, pineapple and "geo lemon" varieties promise to be mind-blowing both inside and out.

They're also coming out with totally brand new revamped collections of their famous macarons and eclairs, as well as a line of pate de fruits infused with the flavours of Sloane tea.

Delysees Luxury Desserts should be open before the end of the month.