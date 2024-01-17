Eat & Drink
Another sub sandwich chain with a huge presence in the U.S. is coming to Ontario

Here's some more juicy sandwich news, Ontario. Jersey Mike's Subs has revealed it has plans for 300+ new locations across the country.

Slated to launch hundreds of outposts over the next 10 years, Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada's largest restaurant operators, has hefty goals for expansion between now and the end of 2024.

The restaurant will be a combination of Redberry-owned-and-operated stores and supported franchisee locations.

Jersey Mike's Subs currently operates nearly 3,000 US locations and two in Ontario (Kitchener, London).

The fast-casual spot is known for its grilled subs.

In terms of location, five new Jersey Mike's Subs will launch in Ontario this year. We'll keep you posted when we know more about the major expansion. Stay tuned!

Lead photo by

Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock
