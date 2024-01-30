Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kings hawaiian toronto

A popular American bakeshop is opening in Toronto but you'll have to pay big bucks to try it

A U.S.-based bakeshop that's known for its fluffy and slightly sweet bread is opening a location in Toronto — but you'll have to pay an entrance fee.

King's Hawaiian is now the official bread of the Toronto Maple Leafs, which means they will have their own concession stand at the Scotiabank Arena beginning this February.

kings hawaiian torontoThe concession stand, "King's Hawaiian Junction," is only open during events held at the Scotiabank Arena and will have some of the savoury classics that the bakeshop is known for.

Some of the treats include the fried chicken sandwich, the Aloha Dog (a hot dog served with chili toppings, grilled pineapples, fried taro roots, and scallions), and the General Tso Chicken Sandwich (paired with cabbage slaw and pickled cucumbers).

Each of these sandwiches will have King's Hawaiian signature pillowy breads.

kings hawaiian toronto

Aloha Dog. Photo by King's Hawaiian.

King's Hawaiian has been a family-owned business specializing in Hawaiian-inspired foods for more than 70 years. Since first opening in Hilo, Hawaii in 1950, the bakeshop has expanded its products across the U.S.

Last year, they began their expansion into Canada. King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet and Savory Butter buns are available in all grocery stores owned by Loblaws, Metro, and Sobey's. The breads are also available at Walmart and SaveOn Foods locations.

The Toronto concession stand will be the bakery's first brick-and-mortar location in Canada. You'll need to buy some tickets to a game or show held at the arena, though.

Lead photo by

King's Hawaiian
