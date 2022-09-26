Here's what to know about the restaurant replacing Momofuku in Toronto

Momofuku recently confirmed that they're exiting Toronto, leaving a void where they used to be at the Shangri-La.

The Asian-inspired restaurant helmed by David Chang has multiple locations in the world and is known for their takes on dishes like bao and noodles. Now, it's being replaced by something else.

If you're an Asian food fan, you shouldn't worry too much: the cuisine at the restaurant that's replacing Momofuku has similar influences.

Mott 32 is supposed to be the restaurant entering the Shangri-La space once Momofuku closes near the end of 2022. A source told blogTO that an investor group hopes Mott 32 will be opening in Toronto not far into 2023.

Mott 32 already has restaurants in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Las Vegas and Vancouver, and locations in Dubai and Cebu are listed as "coming soon" on their website.

Known as one of the world's leading Chinese restaurants with origins in Hong Kong, it's named for New York's 32 Mott St. where one of the city's first Chinese convenience stores opened in the city back in 1891.

The Vancouver location has won awards for both their food and design, with the interior matching the quality of the menu. Both industrial and opulent, their interiors bring together the best of worlds old and new, along with Chinese and global inspirations.

Mott 32 is especially known for their sophisticated signature "42 Days Apple Wood Smoked Peking Duck," which is only available by preorder in Vancouver and costs over $100. A process that uses both Cantonese and Beijing roasting method takes 48 hours, and the restaurants is equipped with a special custom duck oven and air-drying duck fridge.

Other signatures include their barbecue pluma Iberico pork with yellow mountain honey and handmade dim sum. Dim sum options include all sorts of dumplings, siu mai with Iberico pork and black truffle, lobster har gow, and Iberico pork buns. Signature cocktails complete the menu.

The source says Mott 32 should be opening in the old Momofuku space at the Shangri-La in early spring.