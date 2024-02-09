Toronto Eaton Centre will soon be home to a massive new candy store

The Eaton Centre is about to be home to the latest location of a popular BC-based candy shop, and my sweet tooth is already tingling.

Ricardo's Kandy Korner is B.C.'s biggest candy store, and with two locations in Vancouver, they're now setting their sights east to make Toronto a little sweeter.

The candy shop, which looks like something out of Willy Wonka's wildest dreams, will have the biggest selection of bulk candy in Ontario, with over 450 different candies all offered at a standard price.

They will also offer unique imported candies, following in the footsteps of popular 'exotic' candy shops that sprang up all over the city the past two years, like the aptly titled Exotic Snax or the now-defunct Dank Mart.

The shop will be taking over a 1,500 square foot space on the mall's lowest level, near the now-closed Old Navy which is soon to be replaced by a massive new Winners location.

The first Ontario store for the brand, the location is set to open in the Eaton Centre in early 2024, though no firm opening date has been confirmed.