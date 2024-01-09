Old Navy is closing two major stores in Toronto area malls

Old Navy just announced that they'll be closing two major retail locations in the GTA at the end of the month.

The retailer, known for their competitive prices on jeans and matching pyjamas for the whole family, operates a number of locations across the GTA — but the company has confirmed two locations are going under the axe.

As of Jan. 24, the Eaton Centre and Markville Shopping Centre locations — both Cadillac Fairview properties — will be closing their doors for good.

In a statement to Global News, a representative for the brand said Old Navy is “evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers,” which led to the decision to close the locations.

In the wake of department store Nordstrom shuttering all of its Canadian locations in the summer of 2023, including a location also in the Eaton Centre, perhaps the strategic move to close the two locations will help Old Navy avoid a similar fate.

For those still wanting to shop at Old Navy, there are still locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough and online where you can get your fix.

Old Navy is owned by Gap Inc., whose umbrella also covers Banana Republic, Athleta, and Gap.