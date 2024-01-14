Fashion & Style
A massive new Winners store is opening in Toronto

Winners is opening a massive new store in Toronto, and it's taking the place of another huge brand.

The Eaton Centre is set to undergo some big changes in 2024, including introducing Winners to their roster of retailers.

The new store will be opening in the space that once held Old Navy, that recently announced they'd be closing their location in the mall, as well as one other location in CF Markville, on Jan. 24.

The space, a whopping 25,000 square feet of prime retail, will be overtaken by Winners shortly thereafter, with no word yet on whether they will be closing their nearby Dundas East and King West locations to accomodate for the goliath.

While the loss of Old Navy's affordable clothing options will certainly be felt in the Eaton Centre, Winners makes a fine substitute, boasting "big brands for less" including men's, women's and children's wear on top of homegoods and cosmetics.

There has not yet been an opening date announced for the new Winners Eaton Centre location.

