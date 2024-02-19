British-themed restaurant opening in Toronto from people behind well known food spots

There's a British-themed restaurant coming to Toronto this spring that will be serving elevated versions of classic English dishes.

As if The Well hasn't taken up enough airtime over the past few months with endless waves of new and exciting retail and restaurant openings, there's a new restaurant coming to the complex soon that will take you on a trip over the pond.

Another restaurant by Oliver & Bonacini, who already operate Aera, the luxurious steakhouse and sushi bar on the 38th floor of The Well, The Dorset will take you on a trip over the pond.

Drawing inspiration from the British coastline and countryside, The Dorset will serve Enlgish-inspired dishes crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Lister of Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery and The Rabbit Hole fame.

The restaurant will feature a more casual ground floor bar as well as a more formal second floor dining room with la carte and tasting menu options.

O&B also plans to open a French brasserie concept called La Plume with a menu crafted by Executive Chef John Horne (Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Maison Selby) in The Well soon.

Most recently, The Well welcomed the fourth Toronto location of the Montreal-based Mandy's salad restaurant, which officially opened last week.