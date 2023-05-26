Eat & Drink
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mandys salads toronto

The super popular Mandy's Salads is opening a new Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Salad restaurant Mandy's is getting a brand new location in Toronto.

The popular spot with a location on Lower Ossington will soon be opening at The Well, a massive new development in Toronto that has already partially opened and was expected to feature Shopify as a major tenant before they bailed on their lease.

Mandy's is famous for its fresh salads, smoothies and healthy bowls. Restaurant interiors are very Instagram friendly.

The restaurant will be a part of Wellington Market at The Well. Wellington Market is set to be a food and drink market with fresh produce that will also feature a wide range of restaurants spread across 70,000 square feet. 

Other restaurants set to open at The Well include The Dorset, La Plume (Fall 2023), Prince Street Pizza (Summer 2023), L’Avenue (new-to-market from Montreal) and 3 concepts by Concord Entertainment Group (Fall 2023).

There are also a number of other food and cafe offerings including the already open De Mello along with Tong Mein, Mado, Chatime, Blue Claw Lobster Shack, Sweetie Pie, The Islands Caribbean Cookshop, La Cubana, The Samoserie, Hooky's Fish & Chips, Nord Lyon and Quantum Coffee.

Mandy's was established in Montreal by sisters Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe in 2004.

The exact opening date of The Well location is not yet finalized but is expected to be later this year.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto pub is permanently closing after over 10 years in business

The super popular Mandy's Salads is opening a new Toronto location

Union Station in Toronto just got a number of new stores and food options

People just can't believe how expensive the prices are at Toronto grocery store

Does Toronto bar prohibit men from dancing on tables and is that gender discrimination?

Former home of 90-year-old Toronto diner has a new tenant

Owner of several Toronto bars to apply for creditor protection

50 essential patios for brunch in Toronto