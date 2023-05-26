The super popular Mandy's Salads is opening a new Toronto location

Salad restaurant Mandy's is getting a brand new location in Toronto.

The popular spot with a location on Lower Ossington will soon be opening at The Well, a massive new development in Toronto that has already partially opened and was expected to feature Shopify as a major tenant before they bailed on their lease.

Mandy's is famous for its fresh salads, smoothies and healthy bowls. Restaurant interiors are very Instagram friendly.

The restaurant will be a part of Wellington Market at The Well. Wellington Market is set to be a food and drink market with fresh produce that will also feature a wide range of restaurants spread across 70,000 square feet.

Other restaurants set to open at The Well include The Dorset, La Plume (Fall 2023), Prince Street Pizza (Summer 2023), L’Avenue (new-to-market from Montreal) and 3 concepts by Concord Entertainment Group (Fall 2023).

There are also a number of other food and cafe offerings including the already open De Mello along with Tong Mein, Mado, Chatime, Blue Claw Lobster Shack, Sweetie Pie, The Islands Caribbean Cookshop, La Cubana, The Samoserie, Hooky's Fish & Chips, Nord Lyon and Quantum Coffee.

Mandy's was established in Montreal by sisters Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe in 2004.

The exact opening date of The Well location is not yet finalized but is expected to be later this year.