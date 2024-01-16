Mark Wahlberg's burger chain permanently closes Toronto location

It's officially the end of an era for Mark Wahlberg's long-standing burger restaurant in downtown Toronto, which just announced it's closing its doors after nine years in business.

Wahlburgers, formerly located at 46 Blue Jays Way, was one of two locations in the Toronto area, with the other found inside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In an abrupt announcement to the Wahlburgers Canada Instagram page, staff at the downtown location revealed that the restaurant was closing effectively immediately.

According to staff, the decision to close came about "organically" as a result of the business' evolution.

The burger restaurant and sports bar chain was originally founded in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his two younger brothers, actor Mark and former New Kid on the Block Donnie.

By March 2023, the franchise had already grown to over 90 locations across major cities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The chain was also the subject of the television series Wahlburgers, which aired for 10 seasons on A&E and even had one episode dedicated to the grand opening of Toronto's downtown location.

Now, the only time you'll be able to grab a bite of the chain's juicy burgers is when you're preparing to catch a flight inside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.