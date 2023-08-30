Mark Wahlberg spotted working out and serving up drinks in Toronto

Actor, business investor, and early 1990s rap star, Mark Wahlberg, was recently spotted pumping iron at a popular gym in Toronto, as well as taking over a bar at a swanky hotel in the city.

The 52-year-old Boston native was in town to promote his latest investment, Flecha Azul, a premium tequila line co-founded by Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez.

Marky Mark popped into LCBO's Summerhill location on Tuesday and called it one of the "most beautiful stores" he's ever seen.

The leading man pointed out all the Flecha Azul tequila stands propped up in the store, and was filmed greeting NHL legend Tie Domi, as well as his son, Max Domi, who is currently a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Gonna put this right over at the Rogers Centre," Wahlberg joked, as he was pictured holding up a bottle of tequila over Tie Domi's head.

Apart from promoting the tequila line, the Hollywood hunk made sure to check on one of his other investments during his visit to Toronto.

Wahlberg was joined by Domi for a tough workout at an F45 Training studio at 165 King St. W. on Tuesday.

The actor was recently named the fitness franchise's Chief Brand Officer, and has previously visited other studios in Yorkville and Blue Mountain. The franchise is well known for its 45-minute workouts that combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT), functional training, and circuit training.

After his invigorating workout, Wahlberg headed down to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Toronto to serve up drinks featuring his premium tequila line to bar-goers.

The fun didn't stop there, as the business mogul also stopped by at Moxies' downtown Toronto location to serve up his latest pineapple basil-based cocktail — the "Marky Marg" — for guests to try. The cocktail, which features his Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, is currently available at Moxies locations across Toronto.

Whether it's leading a challenging workout, starring in blockbuster hits, or preparing intricate cocktails, it seems like Marky Mark can really do it all, and there's no telling where you might spot him next during his stop in the city.