Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg commented on Toronto Maple Leafs signing Max Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs made some big roster moves over the Canada Day long weekend, including the signing of free agent Max Domi, son of Leafs' legend Tie Domi, on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Shortly after the signing was made public, Domi took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself as a small child sitting on the lap of his hockey legend dad, captioned, "Home 💙."

A handful of big names congratulated Domi on his Leafs signing, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

NFL football legend Tom Brady was a surprise commenter on Max Domi's IG post, calling the signing "awesome."

Mark Wahlberg, known for his many Hollywood films, rap career, a chain of burger joints, and violent anti-Asian hate crimes committed while high on PCP, was another celeb to shout out the Leafs' latest roster moves, saying, "Time to bring the title back to T.O."

Some notable people showing some love on Max Domi’s post today.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/QQhrC5kkwM — Joseph Zita (@josephdzita) July 3, 2023

Wahlberg and Brady join the ranks of famous Leafs fans Mike Myers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Domi will not wear his father's iconic #28 jersey on the Leafs, instead taking number 11. This will mark Domi's 7th team since entering the NHL as a 12th-overall draft pick rookie in 2015.

The Leafs also acquired fervent anti-vaxxer Tyler Bertuzzi in a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bertuzzi is perhaps best known for forfeiting $450,000 of his salary for missing all games in Canada during the shortened 2020-21 season over his refusal to be vaccinated.