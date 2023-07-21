Leafs' Max Domi meets Post Malone after rapper performed in his dad's jersey in Toronto

Post Malone's concert at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Thursday night was something to behold — especially for Maple Leafs fans.

On the second night of his doubleheader in the city, the rapper, who is currently touring ahead of his upcoming album "Austin," got the crowd going with his choice of attire.

While it's common for artists to wear the respective sports jersey of the city they're in, he went a notch above when he performed in a blue Tie Domi Leafs jersey.

After the show, it was revealed that Domi and his son Max, who recently signed a contract with the Leafs, were also in attendance. Max shared some of the night's highlights to his personal Instagram story.

"Looks good on you," he wrote over footage of the artist dancing while donning the No. 28 sweater.

The 28-year-old then shared a photo of him and Post Malone backstage. "What a show," he wrote. "Thanks for having us Posty."

Max also posted a heartwarming shot of him and his dad at the venue in matching outfits.

And speaking of matching outfits, after signing a one-year, $3 million dollar deal with Toronto via free agency, Max will soon wear the uniform of his childhood team and follow in his father's footsteps.

Shortly after Max's contract was made official, he told reporters that winning a Stanley Cup in the same jersey his father donned for over a decade would be a dream come true.

"For myself, personally, winning is everything, especially when he wasn't lucky enough to be a part of a team that hoisted a Stanley Cup," said Domi. "To do it in the same jersey he [Tie Domi] was wearing for many years is something that makes the hair stand up on my arms."

Max will wear No. 11 when he joins the Leafs this season. Maybe Post Malone will do the same during his next Toronto gig.