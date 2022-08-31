Mark Wahlberg surprises Toronto gym members by showing up for fitness class

Actor, producer, business mogul and early 1990s rap sensation Mark Wahlberg is back in Ontario this week, presumably to promote his new Netflix movie Me Time with Kevin Hart — and a bro's gotta do what a bro's gotta do to stay fit while on the road.

How lucky for members of F45 Training in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood, who found themselves unexpectedly working out alongside Marky Mark on Tuesday morning.

Gym-goers were no doubt shocked and delighted when the Hollywood hunk showed up to join them for a pre-sunrise training session on August 30 — though they may have expected a visit was coming.

Wahlberg is a major investor in the F45 fitness chain, which now boasts more than 1,750 studios across nearly 50 countries worldwide and specializes in HIIT-based circuit training.

Not only did the actor show up an F45 in Collingwood earlier this month while visiting his rich friends in Muskoka, F45 Yorkville recently posted an interview clip to Instagram in which Wahlberg specifically shouts out the Yorkville location.

"Alright we're here in Yorkville in Toronto," says Wahlberg in a clip posted to his own Instagram profile on Tuesday.

Speaking in his trademark Bostonian accent to a young man on camera who had just completed his first F45 workout, Mark tells the kid he "killed it" and then monologues to the camera that "We're at F45 every day, team training, life changing. Now we're in Yorkville, Canada, next stop: Coming soon."

Anyone who skipped the gym on Tuesday morning is surely regretting it now after seeing how up close and personal Wahlberg got with F45 members, trainers and coaches.

F45 coach John Ledbrook posted a series on Instagram stories from the workout, several of which feature Wahlberg raving about the Yorkville gym.

"Might be the best studio I've been to, and I've been to a lot," he says. "Wow, I think they made a special workout just to beat me up today. Get your a** to Yorkville."

Just to really drive the message home that F45 gets results, Wahlberg posted a mirror selfie from a hotel room this morning, tagging both F45 Training and a nutrition brand he also presumably has a stake in.

"What an unreal time working out with the one and only @markwahlberg!" wrote F45 Yorkville on Instagram when sharing a photo from the big group workout, inspiring envy among Torontonian fans who would have given anything to be part of that funky bunch with Marky Mark on Tuesday morning.