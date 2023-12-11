Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 42 minutes ago
nordic by bar chef

People are lining up for a Toronto holiday pop-up bar inside a yurt

Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 42 minutes ago
There's a holiday pop-up bar located at The Well in Toronto that's getting a lot of attention. So much so that there have been long lineups of people who are willing to check out the place near Front and Spadina.

NORDIC by BarChef is the latest modern cocktail bar that embodies the holiday season, with its festive drinks, soft yellow lighting, gentle aromas of spruce trees that fill the air and classical versions of modern day holiday songs playing in the background.

Oh yeah, it's also in a yurt.

nordic by bar chefThis was important for Frankie Solarik, owner of BarChef, as it makes people feel like they're immersed in a wintery, Scandinavian forest.

nordic by bar chefAnd it works. The yurt (which holds up to 30 people) is cozy and warmly-lit, with spruce leaves placed on tabletops.

Steam periodically envelops the space, adding to the yurt-like atmostphere.

nordic by bar chefIf you're not willing to wait for the yurt, there's also outdoor patio seating with blankets and outdoor fireplaces for extra warmth.

With BarChef also being known as a Toronto staple for experimental cocktails, it's also important that the drinks at this pop-up are crafted with care.

So what kind of drinks should people expect at NORDIC?

For starters, there's a set menu of 10 holiday-themed drinks, with each drink priced at $20.00, except for one non-alcoholic drink listed at $15.00.

The cedar eggnog is a treat for those who love a good creamy, and rum-based drink. It's made with Grand Marnier liqueur, Captain Morgan Dark Rum, cedar bitters, and — being true to its name — cream and egg.

the well torontoLa Pâtisserie also stands out in terms of taste and presentation. It's a combination of Amaro Montenegro liqueur, gentian liqueur, lime leaf infused Lillet and cinnamon.

It's also topped with burnt butter, which adds a sweet contrast to the mild bitter undertones in the drink.

nordic by bar chefFor those who are big hot chocolate drinkers, the Spiced Hot Cacao is a good choice. Besides the cacao and milk, there's mezcal, Chartreuse liqueur, coconut and green cardamom bitters and vanilla.

It's also topped with torched marshmallows.

There's also Spiced Apple Cider, which is similar to apple cider but with a few differences. This drink in particular is made of Italian liqueurs, cedar infused rye, maple syrup and balsam fir bitters.

nordic by bar chefOther drinks that are available include the Winter Negroni, Nordic Martini, Vin Brulé (which is similar to mulled wine) and Aguamiel Orchard, a tequlia-based drink with ginger beer.

nordic by bar chefNORDIC by BarChef  is open in The Well until December 31. The Well is at 486 Front St. West.

Lead photo by

Ramona Leitao
