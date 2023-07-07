Toronto grocery store forced to install weirdest signs ever for poorly behaved customers

Signs affixed in store windows are usually notifying customers of one of a few quite normal things: changes to business hours, special promotions, or even that an establishment is being shut down for non-payment of rent.

But anyone entering one particular Toronto supermarket may notice some posters of a far more absurd nature greeting them as they enter through its sliding doors to get their grocery shop on.

The Food Basics on Pape Avenue near Cosburn in East York has apparently been dealing with some particularly ill-mannered customers lately, as staff has had to issue a special notice asking people not to 1) consume the store's produce before paying, and 2) leave their saliva-covered scraps from eating said food all over the aisles and displays.

"Attention all shoppers: For the health and safety of all our staff and customers, please refrain from eating cherries in the store!" the notice, which is plastered both inside and outside the retailer, reads.

"Wait 'til you get home please. We do not wish to clean up cherry pits off our food!," it continues, reiterating something that should be common sense. "Customers are not to eat cherries before they are purchased. Thank you in advance for your understanding in this matter."

Management at the location did confirm to blogTO on Friday that they have indeed had an ongoing issue with people sneakily snacking on cherries and other certain items — and discarding seeds elsewhere in the store — but were not able to speculate on whether the signs have helped.

Yes, the world may be literally and figuratively burning around us, but instead of violently attacking fellow transitgoers, urinating in the street, going on hateful tirades, and otherwise acting like insolent fools, may the city try to hold on to a scrap of dignity and civility, and at least not spit the seeds of stolen fruit all over groceries that others are about to spend far too much money on.