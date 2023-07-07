City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Police seeking suspect in vicious stabbing that shut down TTC all day

Toronto Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in the horrifying subway stabbing that sent one to hospital and ground transit service to a halt on the TTC's busiest transit line for much of Thursday.

Following the circulation of a viral video depicting the attack on a subway train travelling southbound toward Eglinton subway station on July 6 at 12:23 p.m., police released security camera images and a detailed description of the suspect wanted in the attack — now being investigated as an attempted murder.

Police describe the suspect as being 25-30 years old, 5'10", thin build, with a shaved head and no facial hair. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a grey hooded sweater with "GAP" on the front, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

The police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect, and request anyone with information on the man seen in the videos and photos of the incident to contact law enforcement.

TTC service only resumed at Eglinton station at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, following over 7 hours of service interruption that caused chaos for commuters.

The victim — who suffered multiple stab wounds in the altercation — was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is currently in stable condition.

Toronto Police
