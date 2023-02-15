Toronto eyewear store locked out by landlord for non-payment of rent

One of Toronto's most prominent stores for eyewear has been locked out of a high profile location by their landlord.

Hakim Optical at Bay and Bloor now has a notice posted in the window saying they've been locked out for not paying rent.

Located at 66 Bloor St. W., the discount brand stands out among luxury retailers and is a newcomer to the area having opened that location in 2020.

Davids Footwear was previously located at the address, but had closed a few years back.

The posted notice dated February 9 says that "The Premises have been re-entered and the Lease has been terminated by the Landlord for default in the payment of rent" and that "particulars of the default" were outlined in earlier correspondence.

It continues to say that "Further, due to the termination of the Lease the outstanding balance of the First Deferred Amount (as defined in the lease amending agreement dated effective April 1, 2020) is now due and payable in full."

There are many other locations of Hakim Optical in the city for fast and convenient frames, including two others located on Bay.