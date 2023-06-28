Toronto man hurls homophobic slurs while falling down drunk in chaotic public freakout video

If the wasted white girl who was taped screaming racist garbage along King West earlier this month is looking for her father, Redditors (and the authorities) may have just found him spewing anti-gay hate in the very same fashion in Newmarket over the weekend.

The 43-year-old is the main subject of a viral video circulating on multiple subreddits this week, filmed on Main Street in the suburban town just north of the city. Viewer discretion is advised in light of the language the clip contains.

The footage starts in medias res, showing the man attempting to fight what viewers can only assume is a fellow patron at the establishment in the background, or perhaps even a random passerby.

"I'm sick of these feminized fucking fa****s. You gonna punch me you bitch? You ain't gonna punch me, you fucking fa****," the man is heard yelling as he aggressively approaches the other individual, who pushes him away as he retreats.

Then, foiling the instigator's inebriated attempts to be tough, he trips on a sandwich board and falls to the ground — which doesn't stop him, unfortunately.

After quickly righting himself, the man is seen continuing to pursue the other person, who repeatedly tells him to back off, alternating between shoving the man away and walking quickly in the other direction.

At one point, the second man squares off, deciding to engage and defend himself after all, and repeatedly kicks the homophobe MMA-style as the derogatory comments continue.

Luckily, what looks to be an undercover police truck drives past the scene and turns around to investigate.

"I know the cops support the gays," the drunk man repeatedly says as the other talks to the cops through their open passenger side window.

As he walks away and is eventually approached by an officer, the assailant starts yelling "I hate gay guys." The filmer can be heard in the background telling another officer that he has footage of the man being "out of control," attacking multiple people and vehicles.

The publicly intoxicated suspect's rage then turns onto the authorities as they try to apprehend him. "Under arrest for what? Hate crime?" the man screams as he is tackled to the ground. "You guys are bitches, you guys are fucked up," he says from the pavement, along with more homophobic slurs.

"You took the gay guy's side? Are you gay? Are you guys fucking gay? You guys are gay. These fa***** are fucking demons, I'm sick of it."

As the video continues to be viewed by tens of thousands of people, eliciting hundreds of comments, York Regional Police confirmed to local news yesterday that the man, Andrew Mitanoff of Toronto, was charged with mischief under $5,000 for cracking a windshield, and also for public intoxication.

The case is also being reviewed by a hate crime investigator.