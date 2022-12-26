Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bars toronto

10 bars that closed in Toronto this year

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bars that closed in Toronto this year will be sorely missed by their regulars. These places were more than spots to grab a beer, they were meeting places and community hubs that will be remembered long after they're gone.

Here are some of the bars that closed in Toronto this year.

Escape Goat

A great patio was hidden behind this Parkdale hangout that sadly and unceremoniously closed without much warning last year.

Betty's

The rumours turned out to be true: this King East haunt that had been operating since the 1990s was forced to close to make way for condos. It'll be survived by a Leslieville location.

Regulars

Transit construction forced this party spot for nightlife and cocktails on King West to close for good.

Love Child Social House

This club bid King West goodbye this year with an early New Year's Eve party that took place in November. They're also exiting the area due to transit construction.

Orwell's

After 37 years in business, this casual pub near Islington station in Etobicoke had its last hurrah and shut down.

Port Light

This bar from the same people behind Shameful Tiki, unfortunately, wasn't able to make a go of their space on Delaware right next to Ossington station.

Grape Crush

Dundas West was home to this wine bar that closed down at the end of August but not before having a huge sale.

Nice Nice

Parkdale lost this cute wine bar this year, and it's now been replaced by the two-in-one concept Simpl Things.

The Mutt

You can no longer get burgers and beers at this Dundas West watering hole that sadly closed its doors this year.

Boutique Bar

This bar that called Church Wellesley Village home since 2010 actually got to stick around for a little longer than was originally planned, but finally shuttered in 2022.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto coffee shop loved by locals is permanently closing

10 bars that closed in Toronto this year

This is Toronto's Colombian community's go-to place for authentic and honest plates

The top 5 new restaurants in Etobicoke

The top 5 new restaurants in North York

Toronto can thank this business for first introducing mochi donuts to the city

New documentary aims to prove Ontario has one of the best pizza cities in the world

40 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto