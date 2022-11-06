Toronto bar that was a local hangout has permanently closed

A Toronto bar that was known for its partially covered and heated hidden gem of a back patio has announced its permanent closure.

Escape Goat let people know about the closure on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Escape Goat," reads their post.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all of the amazing people we have worked with and all of you for supporting us over these past 4+ years."

Aside from the cozy patio, the bar was also known for its selection of craft beer and menu of pub food like burgers and fries. Other local businesses commented on the closing post, reaching out to express their sadness.

"Sorry to see you go," wrote Tonight Bar. "Your spot succeeded in creating a good vibe for many to enjoy in an extremely difficult time."

Breweries Rorschach and Halo, as well as restaurants Cici's and Momo House commented with emojis.

"A sad day," wrote Shacklands Brewing. "Good luck with whatever comes next friends."