Toronto bar known for its burgers has permanently closed

A Toronto bar known for its scratch-made burgers and other comfort food fare has abruptly announced they are now permanently closed.

The Mutt was known for the way they made every element of their burgers from scratch, including the bun and even the cheese.

They also served items like roti and Dutch-Indonesian-style fries with peanut sauce.

A pop-up project called Philly in the Six had taken over the space for the last little while, serving Philly cheesesteak sandwiches instead of the restaurant's usual burgers.

Now, it looks like those signature Mutt burgers aren't going to be served in the Dundas West space ever again. However, it looks like all is not lost for fans of the food at The Mutt.

"The Mutt officially closes today," reads an announcement posted to social media on August 18, signed by James, Jodi and Mani.

"We want to thank everyone who supported us through the years and especially through the pandemic. We hope to be serving some fan favourites at a new spot very soon."